Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.33 ($193.33).

ETR VOW3 opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €135.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €135.84. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

