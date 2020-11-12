Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €181.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.33 ($193.33).

VOW3 stock opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €135.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.84.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

