Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $9.99. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 26,902 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $331.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

