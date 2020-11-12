Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,536,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 194,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after buying an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

