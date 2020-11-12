Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.61

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 21073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

