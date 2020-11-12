W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) PT Raised to $60.00

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 257.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.73 per share, for a total transaction of $83,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

