Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,797,000 after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.77. The company has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

