Warburg Research Analysts Give ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) a €5.75 Price Target

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €5.75 ($6.76) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 45.24% from the company’s current price.

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.45 ($6.41).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.28 million and a P/E ratio of -29.11. ElringKlinger AG has a 1-year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of €9.84 ($11.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.05.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

