Waters (NYSE:WAT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $235.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2020 earnings at $8.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.36.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $223.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.20. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,880 shares of company stock worth $12,680,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

