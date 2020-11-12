Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Joseph T. Noonan Sells 1,000 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 213.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

