Wedbush Increases Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $47.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 65.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

