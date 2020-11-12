Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Price Target to $45.00

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

