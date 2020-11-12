Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Given a C$74.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) received a C$74.00 price objective from investment analysts at CSFB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

TSE WPM opened at C$58.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.29. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

