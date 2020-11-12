Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $201.64, but opened at $184.48. Whirlpool shares last traded at $184.48, with a volume of 12 shares.

Specifically, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.07.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 20.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $298,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

