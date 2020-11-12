William Blair Initiates Coverage on Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

