Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $95.78 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

