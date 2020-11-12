Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Wireless Telecom Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter.

WTT opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

