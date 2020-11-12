Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 5.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.28. 560,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 825,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Specifically, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $39,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $377,794.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scot Cohen bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 5,335,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,934,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,700.

WRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 225,733 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,647,000.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

