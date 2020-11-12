Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.20. Yalla Group shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1,646 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $74,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $105,000.

About Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.