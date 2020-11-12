Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.20. Yalla Group shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1,646 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.