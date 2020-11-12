YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Up 8.1% on Analyst Upgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. YETI traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $55.64. 3,338,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,891,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $563,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,249 shares of company stock worth $5,789,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

