Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 355.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 602,940 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 428.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 506,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,010 shares of company stock worth $2,825,022. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

