Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,010 shares of company stock worth $2,825,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $101.82 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

