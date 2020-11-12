Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $479.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

