Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.85 EPS

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $479.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.