Zacks: Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

NYSE SB opened at $0.98 on Monday. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.