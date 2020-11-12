Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $507,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,556. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 267,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 160,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,573,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

