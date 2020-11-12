Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Exelixis posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,438. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 293,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,332,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,694,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,070 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 299,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,488,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

