Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ladder Capital reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 255,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 272,754 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after buying an additional 320,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $8.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 69.85.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

