Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Sell

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $179.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $203.17.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,669.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

