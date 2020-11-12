Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) to Hold

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ CTRA opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Contura Energy has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.71).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Contura Energy by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 106,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 187,139 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Contura Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

