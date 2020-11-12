Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Hold

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of CORE opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,822,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after buying an additional 89,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 63.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after buying an additional 404,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 955,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.