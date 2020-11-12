Zacks Investment Research Downgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Hold

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

I-Mab stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at $359,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

