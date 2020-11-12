Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Hold

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ITCI stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $2,739,376. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

