Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,446,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 294,539 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

