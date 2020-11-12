Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Sell

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $212.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

