Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.57 million, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

