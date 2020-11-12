Zacks Investment Research Lowers Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Conformis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conformis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Conformis stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.86. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Conformis by 44.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

