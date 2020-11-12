Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cypress Environmental Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of CELP opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.56. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 75.27%. Analysts predict that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

