Zacks Investment Research Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Hold

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Momo has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Momo by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,022 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

