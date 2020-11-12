Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) to Hold

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

MNR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,866,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,391,000 after purchasing an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 302,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,115,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

