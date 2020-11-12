Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to “Buy”

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $101.73 on Tuesday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $123,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

