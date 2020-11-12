Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Buy

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of CBIO opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

