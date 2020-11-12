Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) to Hold

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

CBL & Associates Properties has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

In other news, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $51,593.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock worth $444,182. Corporate insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 184,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.

