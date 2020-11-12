Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLDM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of FLDM opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $409.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

