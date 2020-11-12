Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to “Buy”

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strong demand for its networking products from the datacenter and 5G infrastructure end markets are driving Marvell’s revenues. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, Marvell expects the storage business to start recovering from coronavirus impacts on the supply chain in the near term. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, demand in enterprise market is expected to remain soft in the near-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the US government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,456 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,478 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.