Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Trading Down 5.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $21.73. 1,438,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,118,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.75) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 47.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

