1,070 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 697,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $249.49 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $256.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average is $203.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,148 shares of company stock worth $135,473,398 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

