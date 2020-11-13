10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.70.

Shares of NYSE:TXG opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,660,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $964,812.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,727,316.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,390 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,562,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 363.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,772 shares in the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

