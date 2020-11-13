10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.70.

TXG opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average of $105.44. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $2,872,435.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,085.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,660,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,430 shares of company stock worth $13,907,390 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

