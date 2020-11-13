14,420 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Invesco by 643.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 253,684 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Invesco by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 197,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 71,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.